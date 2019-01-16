Driver Who Killed Michigan Family On I-75 Had BAC Nearly 4 Times The Legal Limit

NORTHVILLE - The driver who caused a crash on I-75 in Kentucky that killed a Metro Detroit family of five had a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office told reporters that 41-year-old Josh Bailey had a blood alcohol content of .306 -- which is almost four times the legal limit of .08 percent.

Bailey was driving the wrong way down I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky on January 6 when his car collided with the Abbas family's SUV, which burst into flames. All five family members -- Issam, 42, and Rima, 38, along with their son Ali, 14, and daughters Isabella, 13, and Giselle, 7 -- were killed. Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene also.

The Abbas family was returning to Michigan from a Florida vacation when they were hit.