Man drives to police station to prove he's sober. Police say... he wasn't

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - Police in Canada say a man is facing an impaired driving charge after attempting to prove to his friends that he wasn't drunk.

Peel regional police allege the man was drinking at a bar early Wednesday morning and set out to show his friends he wasn't impaired.

It's alleged he drove to a Mississauga, Ont., police station to prove his point.

According to The Canadian Press, the man asked police for a breath test and officers obliged.

A police spokeswoman says his blood-alcohol level was allegedly one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

A 32-year-old Caledon, Ont., man has been charged in connection with the incident.