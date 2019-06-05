Dunkin' Celebrating 'National Donut Day' With Free Donuts!

(99.5 WYCD) -- Dunkin' is celebrating National Donut Day the right way by giving away free treats all day long on the first Friday of June.

This year, Dunkin is encouraging folks to "Dunk Out," which means stop to smell the donuts... and eat one too!

Their slogan is "A Day for Donuts is a Day for America." Honestly, we can get behind that.

All you have to do is stop by any participating Dunkin' location, purchase a beverage, and a free classic donut -- Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles -- is on them!

A day for donuts is a day for America! #DunkOut to Dunkin’ and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on #NationalDonutDay, June 7th! -- pic.twitter.com/Sjlb52WJNo — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2019

According to the Dunkin’ release, National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.