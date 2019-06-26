Dunkin' Introduces Candy-Inspired Coffee Flavors for the Summer

(99.5 WYCD) -- Attention candy lovers: Looking for summer sweetness? Well, Dunkin’ is making it easy to enjoy a sweet escape this summer with its new lineup of delicious delights.

The coffee chain partnered with Hershey's to bring you a coffee-chocolate collab that will fuel you all summer long.

Starting Wednesday (June 26), Dunkin' will begin selling three different candy bar coffees — Kit Kars, Heath and Hershey's Cookies 'n Creme.

.@KitKat_US Those who break together stay together. Want to make it official? pic.twitter.com/uQFSqUTKkl — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) June 25, 2019

Dunkin’s new Kit Kat Coolatta features a Vanilla Bean flavored Coolatta frozen beverage mixed with pieces of Kit Kat.

The company is also selling Heath flavored coffee, offering a mix of milk chocolate and English toffee tastes, and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme flavored coffee with rich white chocolate and cookie flavor notes.

All three drinks will be available hot, iced, as an espresso drink, and as frozen coffee or chocolate.

And, for donut lovers, this summer sweetness can be paired with the Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Donut. The square-shaped donut is filled with vanilla flavored buttercream and topped with Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme crumbles.

In the summer theme, Dunkin' will also introduce a limited-edition Sweet BBQ Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, emphasis on the bacon coated in a sweet BBQ seasoning that will make every day of the week feel like a Saturday night.