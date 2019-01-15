Dustin Lynch Says He "Sucks" at Meeting Women

(99.5 WYCD) -- Dustin Lynch is still single and, as far as we can tell, he’s not seeing anyone. But he’s had his success stories. Remember the former Miss Kentucky USA, Amanda Mertz? We do.

Well, his dating life came up in a recent interview, and it’s a good thing that he’s a country star because his “first move” game is weak.

Quote, “I suck at it because I don’t have any practice. Ever since I was in college I was playing at bars. I never had to practice [hitting] on a girl. I have no idea how to do that. I have no idea what to say.”

So how does he succeed? Quote, “I get a lot of DMs. Usually, it’s a compliment about music and then some sort of emoji that you can read into.”