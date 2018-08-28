Eddie Murphy Is Expecting His TENTH Child

(99.5 WYCD) - There's another little one on the way for Eddie Murphy.

The Daddy Day Care star is going to be a dad times 10 this year as his girlfriend Paige Butcher is expecting their second child together, E! reports.

"Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December," a rep for Murphy confirmed in a statement to People.

The news comes after rumors first emerged last week after the 39-year-old Australian actress was spotted sporting a baby bump.

In 2016, the longtime couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Izzy Oona Murphy. She was also the first child for Butcher.

Murphy, 57, is no stranger to fatherhood. He is a dad to five kids with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy. They share four daughters—Bria, 28, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, Bella, 16—and son Miles, 25.

The Oscar nominee also shares son Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely and son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood. In 2007, former Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown gave birth to their daughter, Angel, 11.

In 2016, Bria shared a family photo of herself and her siblings along with her dad and Butcher just months after Izzy was born. “-- Merry Christmas!!! #MurphyFamily Photo by : @justwilliet,” Bria wrote in the caption.