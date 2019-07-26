Robin Williams’ Youngest Son Got Married on His Late Dad’s Birthday

Robin Williams’s youngest son Cody Williams tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Maria Flores Williams on Sunday afternoon.

The ceremony doubled as a day of celebration as well as tribute, taking place on July 21st, what would have been Robin Williams’ 68th birthday, in San Francisco, where the late actor lived for many years before his death.

The newlyweds had been an item for several years before getting engaged on Valentine’s Day 2018. Following the announcement, Cody’s sister Zelda, 29, took to Instagram to congratulate the new fiancees.

The deep love that the late actor’s children feel for their father is apparent. In May, Williams’ 36-year-old son Zak Williams named his newborn McLaurin, which was the late comic’s middle name.

Zak’s fiancee Olivia June introduced their son to the world in an Instagram post weeks after he was born, writing: “In life today, we expect everything to be live shared on social media, and many who are close to me are even just learning this news.”

On the same day as his brother’s wedding, Zak Williams appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his father’s struggles, commenting that his father’s death was especially difficult because he kept his family in the dark about his struggles.

“Amongst those people who were close to him,” he said, “we all loved him so and found it difficult because he wasn’t always open to sharing his personal pain and struggle.”

Robin Williams' eldest son Zak reflects on his father's struggles, as the fifth anniversary of the actor's death approaches -- pic.twitter.com/krlYkTAh3r — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 21, 2019

Robin Williams took his life in August 2014. He was 63 years old.