Robin Williams’ Youngest Son Got Married on His Late Dad’s Birthday
Robin Williams’s youngest son Cody Williams tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Maria Flores Williams on Sunday afternoon.
The ceremony doubled as a day of celebration as well as tribute, taking place on July 21st, what would have been Robin Williams’ 68th birthday, in San Francisco, where the late actor lived for many years before his death.
The newlyweds had been an item for several years before getting engaged on Valentine’s Day 2018. Following the announcement, Cody’s sister Zelda, 29, took to Instagram to congratulate the new fiancees.
DISCLAIMER: before more people continue to not read the caption, I am NOT engaged, my lil bro @murkyburkins is, to his amazing lady @mariaaafloressss. But thanks for thinking I could be! Super sweet of you -- All congrats, send their way. I did literally nothing but love them both.
The deep love that the late actor’s children feel for their father is apparent. In May, Williams’ 36-year-old son Zak Williams named his newborn McLaurin, which was the late comic’s middle name.
Introducing you to my little family! My fiancé, Zak, and I were so happy to welcome baby McLaurin to the world on May 22nd. We are beyond thrilled he chose us to be his parents, and obviously think he’s the best, smartest, and cutest baby ever!! In life today, we expect everything to be live shared on social media, and many who are close to me are even just learning this news. -- We’ve kept this news private for a number of reasons, one of which is my increasing emphasis and appreciation for living life away from social media and focusing on my offline relationships, another being the challenges that face us as women startup founders. I have a lot more to say about this later, but at a high level... Becoming a mom is something I’ve always known I wanted, but as an early stage startup founder sometimes sounded impossible, not because I didn’t think I could manage it, but because I knew the extent of bias in the industry against me as a female founder and the fight to be taken seriously in building a business focused on solving social challenges for women. (Not to mention the fact that maternity leave doesn’t exist for me!) As I’m proud to have successfully built a business that doesn’t rely on Silicon Valley VCs taking women’s friendship seriously to operate and has an amazing supportive team, I’m excited to be expanding my role from global change-maker startup CEO, connecting millions of women to their best friends, to a milk factory, raising a really amazing little man who has a boss mamma. None of this would be possible without the most incredible and supportive partner a woman could ever hope for. Zak, the headline is true, you’re already and will always be, “World’s Greatest Dad!” Mickey and I are the luckiest. -- [Photos by my super talented future sister-in-law @zeldawilliams>
Zak’s fiancee Olivia June introduced their son to the world in an Instagram post weeks after he was born, writing: “In life today, we expect everything to be live shared on social media, and many who are close to me are even just learning this news.”
On the same day as his brother’s wedding, Zak Williams appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his father’s struggles, commenting that his father’s death was especially difficult because he kept his family in the dark about his struggles.
“Amongst those people who were close to him,” he said, “we all loved him so and found it difficult because he wasn’t always open to sharing his personal pain and struggle.”
Robin Williams' eldest son Zak reflects on his father's struggles, as the fifth anniversary of the actor's death approaches
Robin Williams took his life in August 2014. He was 63 years old.