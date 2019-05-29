Emagine Offering $2 Tickets To Kids' Movies All Summer Long

(99.5 WYCD) -- Being a kid is already pretty great. Now it’s a steal. This summer, Emagine Entertainment is hosting the Summer Kids' Movie Series that includes family movies for all ages at just $2 per ticket.

It will happen every Wednesday and Thursday beginning June 12 and continuing through Aug. 15, with the exception of July 3 and 4.

In all, there nine movies that families can take their kids to, with each movie showing during one week.

According to the company, the tickets are just $2, or a Magic Pack for $7 that includes a drink and popcorn.

Check out the movies and dates below. Click here for more information.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS (PG) - June 12 & 13

DESPICABLE ME (PG) - June 19 & 20

DESPICABLE ME 2 (PG) - June 26 & 27

DESPICABLE ME 3 (PG) - July 10 & 11

SING (PG) - July 17 & 18

THE GRINCH (PG) - July 24 & 25

MINIONS (PG) - July 31 & Aug 1

THE LAND BEFORE TIME (G) - Aug 7 & 8

AN AMERICAN TAIL (G) - Aug 14 & 15