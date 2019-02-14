Emerald Theatre Offering Valentine's Day Special For Maddie & Tae Concert

(99.5 WYCD) -- Love is in the air thanks to the Emerald Theatre's $25 Valentine’s Day special.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Valentine's Day, you can purchase two tickets to see Maddie & Tae for the price of one at TheEmeraldTheatre.com. The offer is good until midnight on Sunday, Feb. 17.

Maddie & Tae will be performing at the historic Emerald Theatre on Saturday, March 2.

Doors at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

The concert is 18 and up.