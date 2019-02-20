Emoji License Plates Will Soon Be Available

(99.5 WYCD) -- Drivers in Queensland, Australia will soon be able to have emojis on their license plates.

They will start rolling out on March 1.

The plates can't be all emoji but those who want the personalization can choose from five different ones.

Cry-laugh, sunglasses, heart-eyes, winking and smiling faces will be available.

Some in government warn the emoji plates could be a distraction. Others say it will be difficult to write emojis down to exchange information in case of an accident.