You’ll never guess Michigan’s favorite guilty pleasure movie...

(99.5 WYCD) - We all have that movie that is so bad its good, the film we love to hate and hate to love. But what movies come out on top of the guilty pleasure list in America?

CenturyLinkQuote conducted a study to figure out each state’s most popular terrible film. The data was scored using Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB scores as well as Razzie Awards compared to Google Trends for each state.

“The Emoji Movie” came out as number one not only in Michigan but also in the United States. The 2017 film was the top movie with 10 states, four more than the runner up “The Room”.

“Super Mario Bros” came in third with 5 states, including Florida and Indiana.

Most films, such as “Kazaam”, “The Love Guru” and “Wild Wild West” only won out in one or two states.

The Adam Sandler film “Jack and Jill” has the most Golden Raspberry Awards with 10 but was only the favorite of Colorado.

Ironically, Troll 2 also only came out on top in one state despite being the subject of the documentary film “Best Worst Movie”.

Take a look at a map of each state's favorite "bad" movie below.

Courtesy of CenturyLinkQuote

For more information on the study or to see which films came out on top of each state, click here.