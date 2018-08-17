Parents honor empty nest with hilarious photos

(WYCD) - An Ohio couple dropped their son off at Saginaw Valley State University, and then went home and celebrated their empty nest status with a creative post.

Vicky Piper and her husband, Jeff, grabbed an actual empty nest! They used an old chalkboard and wrote "empty Nest August 2018." A friend snapped their picture, which was later posted to Facebook.

"Twenty years ago we didn’t have gender reveal parties, portraits in beautiful fields with baby shoes to announce a pregnancy," Piper wrote. "Nor did we have baby photos on a blanket with a circle around a number showing how old they were. We drove our babies to Sears or Olan Mills to get their photo!!!!! So in honor of our next chapter ... here you go."

The Facebook post has since gone viral.

The Pipers said they hope it helps others realize it’s a moment to be celebrated.