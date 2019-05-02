DQ Serving Up Mini Blizzard Flights In May

(99.5 WYCD) -- Can’t just pick one Blizzard flavor at DQ?

You’re in luck.

Dairy Queen has introduced mini Blizzard flights through the month of May, and customers can now try three different flavors at a time.

DQ said it’s the best way to try all the flavors on its new Summer Blizzard Treat Menu.

The new flavors include Caramel Cannonball, OREO Cookie Jar, Brownie Dough, S'mores, Cotton Candy and Summer Berry Cheesecake. The treats are available through August at participating DQ locations around the country.