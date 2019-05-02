DQ Serving Up Mini Blizzard Flights In May
Don't have to choose just one
(99.5 WYCD) -- Can’t just pick one Blizzard flavor at DQ?
You’re in luck.
Dairy Queen has introduced mini Blizzard flights through the month of May, and customers can now try three different flavors at a time.
DQ said it’s the best way to try all the flavors on its new Summer Blizzard Treat Menu.
The new flavors include Caramel Cannonball, OREO Cookie Jar, Brownie Dough, S'mores, Cotton Candy and Summer Berry Cheesecake. The treats are available through August at participating DQ locations around the country.
Why choose one when you can choose three? Introducing NEW DQ Mini BLIZZARD Treat Flights. The best way to try all six flavors on the NEW DQ Summer BLIZZARD Treat Menu, only here for a limited time! -- #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/rpVmt4v25i— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) May 2, 2019