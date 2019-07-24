Enter to Win a Trip to See Garth Brooks at a Dive Bar

Between selling out football stadiums, Garth Brooks is toasting the fans at a Dive Bar and you could be there.

The Country icon and Seagrams 7 decided to celebrate National Dive Bar Day all summer long in honor of his new hit single, "Dive Bar."

RADIO.COM wants to send you on the road to spend an evening in the deep end of a dive bar with Garth! This is your chance to win your way into a special show with Garth Brooks for his Dive Bar Tour. Just go here now for your chance to win!

PRIZE DETAILS:

• Roundtrip airfare for two [2] to a surprise city

• Two [2] nights standard hotel accommodations

• Ground transportation in surprise city (free rideshare offer codes)

• Two [2] passes to the Garth Brooks Dive Bar show in surprise city

• Travel Dates/City: TBD (August) • ARV: $2,500

Official Rules

Please drink responsibly, SEAGRAM’S 7 CROWN Blended Whiskey. 40% Alcohol by Vol. The 7 Crown Distilling Company, Norwalk, CT