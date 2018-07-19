Eric Church Goes To Extremes To Get Music To His Fans In Latest Video

After a 48 hour exclusive on Amazon, Eric Church’s video for his latest single “Desperate Man” is finally available for everyone to see. The clip, directed by Reid Long and John Peets, follows Eric and his team on an undercover mission to press vinyl records and get them to fans any way they can before they can be stopped.

Video of Eric Church - Desperate Man (Official Music Video)

“Desperate Man” is the title track from Eric’s new album, which is set to drop October 5th. Check out the track for the album below

“The Snake”

“Hanging Around”

“Heart Like A Wheel”

“Some Of It”

“Monsters”

“Hippie Radio”

“Higher Wire”

“Desperate Man”

“Solid”

“Jukebox and a Bar”

“Drowning Man”