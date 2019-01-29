(99.5 WYCD) -- Eric Church kept it real for a nine-year-old girl at a recent show. He noticed her reaching out to him so he took her hand, sat on the edge of the stage, and sang "Springsteen" with her. Her dad posted the clip on Twitter.

I sure would like to thank @ericchurch for connecting a melody to a memory last night for my 9 year old at her first concert. It sure made her night. Time to double down tonight, with just the adults! #DoubleDownTour pic.twitter.com/o4KVF0ECCu — Brandon Burgdorf (@Brandon147hl) January 26, 2019