Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Eric Church Kept It Real For A Nine-Year-Old Girl At A Recent Show

January 29, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- Eric Church kept it real for a nine-year-old girl at a recent show.  He noticed her reaching out to him so he took her hand, sat on the edge of the stage, and sang "Springsteen" with her.  Her dad posted the clip on Twitter.

Tags: 
Eric Church