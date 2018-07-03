Eric Church Mourning Loss of His Brother

Our thoughts and prayers are with Eric Church, as he mourns the loss of his younger brother, Brandon Church.

Although few details have been shared, a representative confirmed he passed away on Friday.

An administrator for Eric's fan club, the Church Choir, also shared the news on the fan club's website message board, saying, "It is with great sadness to confirm that Eric's brother, Brandon, passed away on Friday evening. In lieu of flowers we are encouraging everyone to donate to a Scholarship Memorial Fund created on Brandon's behalf. You can leave a message that will go via email directly to [Church's parents] Ken and Rita."

According to the Brandon E. Church Memorial Scholarship Fund page, the money raised will be used to “bless others and honor a benevolent life.”

As of Monday night, the site had already raised nearly $15,000 and was continuing to climb.