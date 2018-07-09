Eric Church Performs 'Amazing Grace' In Honor Of His Brother [VIDEO]
Brandon Church died on June 29
Eric Church gave all he could Saturday (July 7) as he performed for the second time since his brother, Brandon Church, died on June 29.
Church played for a never-ending sea of humanity at Country Concert in Fort Loramine, Ohio -- their energy symbolically embraced the grieving country music star, the Toledo Blade report.
“It’s been a tough week for me. But I need this. I need my people,” Church told the crowd, after performing “How ‘Bout You,” his 2006 debut single that he wrote with Brandon. “Here is the deal: I’m going to give you everything I have. I’m going to sing, drink, and we’re going to have fun being with each other.”
At @countryconcert @ericchurch plays “how ‘bout you,” which co-wrote with his brother who died last week. Tells crowd: it’s been a tough week. But I need this. I need my people.” Tough night for him, but he’s playing heart out.— Brian Dugger (@DuggerBlade) July 8, 2018
In honor of his brother, Church sang "Amazing Grace" before transitioning into "Sinners Like Me."
Check out the video of the performance below.
Eric Church singing Amazing Grace and Sinners Like Me in honor of his brother -- pic.twitter.com/HtZFQkFODU— Country Music Jesus (@EricChurch_Fans) July 8, 2018