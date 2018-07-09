Eric Church Performs 'Amazing Grace' In Honor Of His Brother [VIDEO]

Eric Church gave all he could Saturday (July 7) as he performed for the second time since his brother, Brandon Church, died on June 29.

Church played for a never-ending sea of humanity at Country Concert in Fort Loramine, Ohio -- their energy symbolically embraced the grieving country music star, the Toledo Blade report.

“It’s been a tough week for me. But I need this. I need my people,” Church told the crowd, after performing “How ‘Bout You,” his 2006 debut single that he wrote with Brandon. “Here is the deal: I’m going to give you everything I have. I’m going to sing, drink, and we’re going to have fun being with each other.”

At @countryconcert @ericchurch plays “how ‘bout you,” which co-wrote with his brother who died last week. Tells crowd: it’s been a tough week. But I need this. I need my people.” Tough night for him, but he’s playing heart out. — Brian Dugger (@DuggerBlade) July 8, 2018

In honor of his brother, Church sang "Amazing Grace" before transitioning into "Sinners Like Me."

Check out the video of the performance below.