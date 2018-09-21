Eric Church To Play Back-To-Back Shows At Little Caesars Arena In 2019

(99.5 WYCD) - Eric Church has revealed his 2019 tour plans include two nights in Detroit.

Church's Double Down Tour will be taking over Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Feb 15 and Saturday, Feb. 16.

"We take over your f---ing city," Church said during a Facebook Live video on Friday morning.

The Double Down Tour will literally double down on the three-hour sets from the 2017 Holdin' My Own Tour. He'll play unique shows both nights, three hours each.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 5.

Verified Fan registration will be open Friday, Sept. 21 11 a.m. ET – Thursday, Sept. 27 11 p.m. ET.

Tickets inside Church’s stage will be available exclusively to Church Choir members and only through the brand new Eric Church app.

Church's Desperate Man album drops on Oct. 5. The new studio album features the title-track (a current Top 20 single) and several other songs that he's been releasing to fans in the weeks leading up to release. "Some of It," "Hangin' Around," "Heart Like a Wheel" and "Monsters" are four he's shared that can be previewed or listened to in full.

Additional tour dates can be found at Church's website.