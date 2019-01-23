Eric Church Is Re-Releasing His First 3 Albums On Vinyl

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you were thinking of getting rid of your record player, DON'T! Eric Church will be reissuing his first three albums, "Sinners Like Me," "Carolina," and "Chief" on limited-edition colored vinyl.

"Sinners Like Me" will be re-issued on red colored vinyl in its second pressing, set to be released this Friday, January 25.

"Chief" will follow on February 15, also being re-issued in red vinyl for its second pressing.

Finally, "Carolina," will celebrate its tenth anniversary in yellow vinyl, set to drop on April 5.