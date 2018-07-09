We Have Good News For All You Eric Church Fans Out There

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - Tragic news surfaced last week as we learned Eric Church's brother, Brandon, 36, passed away. While the news was understandably devastating for Church's friends, family, and fans, good news has surfaced about the country star.

According to Saving Country Music, the rumor on the street is that Church is readying a new single that is expected to be released on Friday, July 13.

This is definitely good news for Church fans, who will agree it's been a while since the country star has graced us with a new single.

However, little is known about the release, which coincidentally fits his lifestyle.

You may recall, Church surprised everyone when he released Mr. Misunderstood back in 2015.

99.5 WYCD will keep you posted on the latest country news.