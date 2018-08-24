Eric Church Teases 'Hippie Radio'
(99.5 WYCD) - Eric Church is taking a look back at his childhood in his new song "Hippie Radio."
The country star shared a snippet of the track, another from his upcoming album Desperate Man album, on Friday (Aug. 24).
You can listen to it below.
A short preview of “Hippie Radio” from the upcoming album Desperate Man premiered exclusively with the Church Choir yesterday. New paid memberships to the Church Choir include your choice of an album from Eric’s catalog along with many other benefits. Learn more at ericchurch.com
"Hippie Radio" is the fourth song from Desperate Man that Church has shared. In addition to releasing the project's title track as its first single and unveiling the entirety of the song "Heart Like a Wheel," Church has also teased the songs "Some of It" and "Hangin' Around."
Desperate Man is due out on Oct. 5.