Eric Church Teases 'Hippie Radio'

(99.5 WYCD) - Eric Church is taking a look back at his childhood in his new song "Hippie Radio."

The country star shared a snippet of the track, another from his upcoming album Desperate Man album, on Friday (Aug. 24).

You can listen to it below.

"Hippie Radio" is the fourth song from Desperate Man that Church has shared. In addition to releasing the project's title track as its first single and unveiling the entirety of the song "Heart Like a Wheel," Church has also teased the songs "Some of It" and "Hangin' Around."

Desperate Man is due out on Oct. 5.