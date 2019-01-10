Eric Church's Brother's Cause Of Death Revealed

Eric Church's 36-year-old brother, Brandon Church, died of "consequences of chronic alcoholism," according to an autopsy released late last year. Brandon died on June 29, 2018 after suffering two seizures.

"The decedent has a clinical history of alcohol withdrawal-induced seizure disorder," the autopsy report reads. "According to his primary care provider, his history includes binge drinking followed shortly thereafter by episodes of seizure activity upon the withdrawal of alcohol use."

Radar Online obtained the autopsy and linked to it. TMZ reported the news on Wednesday morning (Jan. 9). The full toxicology report is also included in the autopsy.