Every Year, This Washington Man Give Roses To Widows, Military Wives

(99.5 WYCD) -- For some women, Valentine's Day means getting spoiled by the person they love. But for all the single ladies, it means you get to watch other women get spoiled by the person they love.

For the past seven years, Seth Stewart gives out roses to single women on Valentine's Day, with a particular focus on widows, and the wives or girlfriends of deployed service members.

"Last year we had one lady, she broke down sobbing, she hugged me for about half a minute. Her husband had passed away in the last year, and she just thought that she was by herself," Stewart told KHQ-TV.

Stewart and his friends have a Facebook page called "Rose Rush," where you can nominate single women to receive a free rose. https://www.facebook.com/roserushdeliveries/

The roses are free of charge, and every requested recipient gets one.

The men start at 8 am, and Stewart said he'll deliver roses all night if he has to, because last year, they gave out over 400 roses.

In addition to single women and widows, KXLY-TV reports community members also ask that roses be delivered to women who have had a significant impact in their lives. The station reported deployed husbands and boyfriends will also contact Stewart to add a personal touch to a flower delivery for their significant others.

Stewart has a Go Gund Me to help pay for this, but if needed, he'll even pay out of pocket, because he knows how much it means to these women.

According to KXLY-TV, Stewart says his first four customers remain the same year after year -- his mom and three sisters.