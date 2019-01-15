Everybody On A 4-Day Work Week
This could be a game changer for the workplace
January 15, 2019
This is catching on, the four-day work week! Apparently, a lot of companies around the world are giving it a shot. Here are some reasons why this could work:
- Employees are more focused on their jobs, with only four days to get their tasks done instead of having five days.
- This could help eliminate burnout. And control stress.
- A company in San Francisco has what they call their "Wednesdays: “The mid-weekend.” Their employees choose Wednesday as their flex Friday.
- The New Zealand trust company Perpetual Guardian started a 32-hour week without reducing salaries.
Read more about the four-day work week here.