Everybody On A 4-Day Work Week

This could be a game changer for the workplace

January 15, 2019
This is catching on, the four-day work week! Apparently, a lot of companies around the world are giving it a shot. Here are some reasons why this could work:

  • Employees are more focused on their jobs, with only four days to get their tasks done instead of having five days.
  • This could help eliminate burnout. And control stress.
  • A company in San Francisco has what they call their "Wednesdays: “The mid-weekend.” Their employees choose Wednesday as their flex Friday.
  • The New Zealand trust company Perpetual Guardian started a 32-hour week without reducing salaries.

