Extras Needed For Holiday Movie Filming In Frankenmuth

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you love made-for-TV Christmas movies and have always wanted to be in one of the movies, now is your chance!

A national movie production company will be in Frankenmuth filming a new movie and they are looking for background extras, according to a report from WNEM-TV.

Producers are looking for people of all ages, race and gender to be featured as residents and shoppers between March 6-10 and March 13-16.

Anyone interested can email [email protected] with their name, availability and a headshot. Production does not require people to be available every day. The positions are unpaid.

The made-for-TV movie is set to air on Christmas Day in 2019.