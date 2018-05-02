Extreme Cut Out Jeans Look Ridiculous, Have Even More Ridiculous Price Tag
(WYCD) Maybe these are the perfect jeans for summer time wear. After all there's plenty of ventilation.
A new style of jeans are about to hit the clothing racks. They're called "extreme cut out pants" and are basically the waistband and seams.
The Extreme Cut Out Pant, for those who dare to bare -- #carmardenim #extremecutout #mood
Carmar, a Los-Angeles based denim brand is actually asking for $168 from those who "dare to bare."
BRING IT ON -- #day2 #carmardenim #saturdaze
But at least they feature pockets and a zipper.