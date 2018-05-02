Extreme Cut Out Jeans Look Ridiculous, Have Even More Ridiculous Price Tag

(WYCD) Maybe these are the perfect jeans for summer time wear. After all there's plenty of ventilation.

A new style of jeans are about to hit the clothing racks. They're called "extreme cut out pants" and are basically the waistband and seams.

Carmar, a Los-Angeles based denim brand is actually asking for $168 from those who "dare to bare."

But at least they feature pockets and a zipper.