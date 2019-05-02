Facebook Announces 'Secret Crushes' Dating Feature

(99.5 WYCD) -- It's official! Facebook is entering the matchmaking game via a new function that allows people to select "secret crushes."

Wired reports that the new feature would notify a user when someone selected them as their crush, without revealing the selecter's identity. If the admired chooses their secret admirer as someone they'd be interested in, the match will be revealed. If not, they're left in the dark.

As far as privacy goes, Facebook says, "All activity that occurs in FB Dating stays in FB Dating and will not be shared externally."

That said, U.S. users are going to have to wait a little longer to try out the new features. Currently, the "secret crush" feature is only available in countries where the FB Dating app is up and running: Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Guyana, Uruguay, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, and Suriname.