Faith Hill's Daughter Looks Just Like Her Mini Me at Versace Fashion Show [IMAGE]

Faith Hill and Tom McGraw made some beautiful children.

On Sunday evening, the superstar singer took one of her children out to the Versace show in New York City.

Hill looked proud as she posed away with 16-year-old daughter Audrey Caroline McGraw.

Hill was photographed in a red and blue patterned dress at the runway event, while her mini me Audrey donned a denim ensemble with plaid embroidery.

The country power couple also have Gracie, 21, and Maggie, 20.