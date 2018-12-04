Faith Hill's Daughter Looks Just Like Her Mini Me at Versace Fashion Show [IMAGE]
December 4, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- Faith Hill and Tom McGraw made some beautiful children.
On Sunday evening, the superstar singer took one of her children out to the Versace show in New York City.
Hill looked proud as she posed away with 16-year-old daughter Audrey Caroline McGraw.
Hill was photographed in a red and blue patterned dress at the runway event, while her mini me Audrey donned a denim ensemble with plaid embroidery.
Thank you @petraflannery we love you so much!!! @Versace you have always made us feel like family. @cartier pure class❤️ @brigittemakeup @davidvoncannon thanks for sharing a healthy dose of laughter in the midst of all the glam
The country power couple also have Gracie, 21, and Maggie, 20.