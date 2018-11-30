Family Faces Thousands In Fines For Christmas Light Spectacle

(99.5 WYCD) -- After entertaining visitors for 15 years with their extravagant Christmas lights, a New Jersey family has been threatened with thousands of dollars in fines if they don't shut down the annual display.

The grinchy order comes from Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry, who says crowds attracted by the holiday spectacular create a safety hazard for other residents by making the street impassable. He's imposed a $2,000 fine for each night the Apruzzi family leaves the lights on.

"They want me to pay for the police, they also want me to pay for shuttle service from a private parking lot," homeowner Tom Apruzzi told MSN. "And I'm not doing it."

Apruzzi says he's paid $150,000 in electric bills to stage the display over the years, says he's not about to let the mayor take the magic out of the holiday season.

He told WPIX-TV they are trying to crowdfund to cover the cost, but they are planning to start the light show Dec. 1 whether or not they meet their goal.

"I'm not taking it down," said Apruzzi. "It’s my religious right and my first amendment right. I do this for the veterans and everything else like that. If people have a problem with that, I can’t say anything about it. There are people that are going to be happy, and there are always people that are going to be unhappy."