Family startled by deadly surprise lurking inside pool noodle

An Arizona family made an alarming discovery while getting ready for a dip in the pool - they found a rattlesnake hiding inside a pool noodle.

They say the snake popped out of the noodle when they picked it up. Even worse, they found a couple of young rattlesnakes still hiding inside.

Experts say if you do encounter a rattlesnake, give it plenty of space and don't panic. It will likely slither away after it's calmed down.