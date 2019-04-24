VIDEO: Dog’s Reaction To New Puppy Goes Viral For Obvious Reasons

(99.5 WYCD) -- Everybody loves puppies, including dogs!

This video of a dog going crazy over the reveal of a brand new friend has gone viral, because of course it has.

Twitter user @gillianrobles00 shared this video taken of her dog reacting to a new puppy. The black lab named Arden can’t contain her excitement when the lid of the box is opened.

So we got my dog a puppy today and this was her reaction... pic.twitter.com/bMwcywAuAv — gilli -- (@gillianrobles00) April 18, 2019

The video quickly garnered thousands of views, and the two new best friends now have plenty of fans.

Their owner shared an update later on saying that Arden has since calmed down and the two are getting along fabulously.

Since so many have requested it, here’s a picture of the girls chillin together this morning pic.twitter.com/XbiaJEFcMu — gilli -- (@gillianrobles00) April 20, 2019

You can follow the two pups on their Instagram page @fetchingk9trio.