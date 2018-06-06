Family Writes SUPER Honest Obituary For Deadbeat Mom

Usually when a loved one passes on, especially a parent, their kids have a hard time grieving. Not for this brother and sister from Minnesota. When their mother passed away, Gina and Jay Dehmlow made sure to let the world know they didn’t care in her obituary. But we'll get to that in a second.

As the story goes, Kathleen Dehmlow abandoned her children Gina and Jay when she got knocked up with her husband’s brother’s baby. Yup. She ran off with her brother-in-law, Lyle Dehmlow, and moved to California, while Gina and Jay lived with her parents.

Fast forward to Kathleen's passing away last week, Gina and Jay wrote the very blunt obit for their estranged mother.

Kathleen Dehmlow (Schunk) was born on March 19, 1938 to Joseph and Gertrude Schunk of Wabasso. She married Dennis Dehmlow at St. Anne's in Wabasso in 1957 and had two children Gina and Jay.

In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband's brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California.

She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.

She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.

Ouch.