Fans Roast Will Smith's Remake Of 'Prince Ali' In Aladdin

(99.5 WYCD) -- Disney has released a new clip from Guy Ritchie's upcoming live-action remake of "Aladdin," showing Will Smith as the Genie performing the hit 'Prince Ali.'

In the original animated film, Robin Williams' rendition of the song was one of the most memorable moments.

Watch Will Smith perform "Prince Ali" in this new clip from #Aladdin! pic.twitter.com/T24OzFl3bf — IGN (@IGN) May 14, 2019

But some fans have been left feeling disappointed by Smith's version, with some saying it lacks energy and others pointing out that it exposes the limitations of live-action over animation.

Of course, it's worth noting that this is just one minute of a longer song, so everyone could be jumping to conclusions before seeing it in the full context.

Just saw the clip of Will Smith performing Prince Ali from the new Aladdin movie and was appalled at how slow and unenthusiastic it was. So I sped it up. This is much better. #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/LuVpt28Kzi — Levi Atkins (@LeviAtkinz) May 14, 2019

I really want to like this movie, but nothing I've seen so far has me excited. And this clip actually made me cringe. #Aladdin https://t.co/3WUc7K7UB3 — Aaron Goins (@avgoins) May 14, 2019

I was disappointed by the young looking Jafar and now Prince Ali is a disappointment too. It's so slow, there's no magic. It's missing that big broadway sound. I like Will Smith but you'd really miss Robin Williams #Aladdin https://t.co/K2asbPtzn6 — Laurie (@choiceIrregular) May 14, 2019

And why was the song so slow? Prince Ali was one of my favorite songs from Aladdin. It was high energy and exciting. This new version put me to sleep. Will Smith shoulda rapped it to make it more interesting. — KimShee (@MissPheenix) May 14, 2019

Oof, I love Will Smith but his rendition of "Prince Ali" lacks a lot of life and energy. It's hard to compare to the greatness of Robin Williams, I know. But even though the Aladdin live musicals weren't great, the performances that always made it was the Genie. — jes vũ (@jesthevu) May 14, 2019

Smith previously said that he wanted to bring a "hip-hop flavour" to the role, to differentiate his portrayal from Williams.

"Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying," Smith told EW in December. "The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character."

The film stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" will open in theaters on May 24.