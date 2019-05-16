AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File

Fans Roast Will Smith's Remake Of 'Prince Ali' In Aladdin

May 16, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- Disney has released a new clip from Guy Ritchie's upcoming live-action remake of "Aladdin," showing Will Smith as the Genie performing the hit 'Prince Ali.'

In the original animated film, Robin Williams' rendition of the song was one of the most memorable moments.

But some fans have been left feeling disappointed by Smith's version, with some saying it lacks energy and others pointing out that it exposes the limitations of live-action over animation.

Of course, it's worth noting that this is just one minute of a longer song, so everyone could be jumping to conclusions before seeing it in the full context.

Smith previously said that he wanted to bring a "hip-hop flavour" to the role, to differentiate his portrayal from Williams.

"Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying," Smith told EW in December. "The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character."

The film stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" will open in theaters on May 24.

