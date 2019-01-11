Faster Horses 2019: Camping Tip Sheet
Start planning for camping at Faster Horses!
January 11, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- The 2019 Faster Horses lineup announcement is happening Friday afternoon.
Tune in here for the live announcement starting at 5 p.m. 99.5 WYCD will have the complete Faster Horses lineup breakdown starting at 5:45 p.m.
In the meantime, have you started preparing for camping at the Michigan International Speedway? If not, start doing it!
Head over to http://fasterhorsesfestival.com/camping/ and start making a list of campgrounds you’d like to stay in.
- Campsites go fast so be prepared. Especially if you are new to Faster Horses, check out the options and see what would work best for your group/camping unit. Keep in mind campsites are sold by campsite (not per person and are for the whole weekend).
- 2018 Campsite Purchasers – you’ll have the option to renew the same campsite you had in 2018. Now is a good time to get your group together and decide if you’ll renew the same campsite or if you’ll pick a new campsite this year.
- All campgrounds are great and there are trams running to/from the festival (except M-50)
Below are a few more tips on how to enhance your camping experience.
- Bring water, fans, water, fans, and more water.
- Get there the day before.
- Buy portable charger or plan on your car battery dying from charging everyone’s phones.
- Expect to not shower for the whole festival.
- Don’t bring anything valuable or nice.
- Plan for any kind of weather
- Pack light!
- Get accustomed with Porta-Johns
- Be ready for the best weekend of your life!
Be sure to visit http://fasterhorsesfestival.com/ for more information!