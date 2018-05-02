Faster Horses Festival 2018 Reveals 'Next From Nashville' Stage

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) The "party of the summer" just got bigger!

Faster Horses festival announced their line up for their second stage. Dubbed the “Next From Nashville” stage, the platform will highlight the brightest new acts coming out of Music City.

Taking the stage will be Jameson Rodgers, Austin Burke, Meghan Patrick, Dylan Schneider, Jillian Jacqueline, Riley Green, Delta Rae, The Wild Feathers, Cale Dodds, Charlie Worsham, James Barker Band, Filmore, Brown and Gray, Nikki Lane, Brandon Lay and Jon Langston.

Live Nation

The Faster Horses Festival takes over Brooklyn, Michigan on July 20, 21 and 22 - bringing together country music and camping.

This year, the headliners are Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line, Brantley Gilbert and Billy Currington.

Other acts include Cam, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Locash, Parmalee, Raelynn and Tyler Farr.

Full lineup and ticket information can be found here.