Find Out Who Will Be Playing The 'Next From Nashville' Stage At Faster Horses Festival 2019

(WYCD) -- The "party of the summer" just got bigger!

Brian O'Connell from Faster Horses Festival exclusively announced on 99.5 WYCD Tuesday morning the line up for this year's "Next From Nashville" stage. The stage serves as a platform to highlight the brightest new acts coming out of Music City.

Taking the stage will be Levi Hummon, Matt Stell, Hardy, Travis Denning, Davisson Brothers, Kassi Ashton, Lauren Jenkins, Rachel Wammack, Seaforth, Everette, Waterloo Revival, Caylee Hammack, Ross Ellis and Dillon Carmichael.

This year's Faster Horses Festival will be held July 19-21 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI. Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and Toby Keith will be leading the way as headliners.

The 2019 lineup also features Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Kip Moore, Brett Young, LANCO, Morgan Evans, Randy Houser, Dylan Scott, Lindsay Ell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Michael Ray, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery and Tyler Rich.

To purchase tickets, visit FasterHorsesFestival.com.