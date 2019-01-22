Faster Horses Festival Passes Go On Sale Friday!

Festival passes for the party of summer go on sale Friday!

This year's Faster Horses Festival will be held July 19-21 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI. Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and Toby Keith will be leading the way as headliners.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. via FasterHorsesFestival.com. Festival Passes do not include camping. Camping passes are sold separately here.

The alumni presale is happening through Thursday, Jan. 24 at 11:59 pm.

The 2019 lineup also features Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Kip Moore, Brett Young, LANCO, Morgan Evans, Randy Houser, Dylan Scott, Lindsay Ell,Mitchell Tenpenny, Michael Ray, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery and Tyler Rich.

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Activities to be announced but fan favorites Faster Humans Fun Run, Hustle & Muscle Car Show and Campsite Contest will all be returning in 2019.