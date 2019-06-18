Which Faygo Flavor Do You Keep? Simple Twitter Question Sparks Massive Debate
We face many difficult decisions in our life. Some of these decisions can break up friendships and divide households. But, one question single handily took Michigan and Detroit social media by storm Monday evening.
You can only keep one Faygo flavor.
Twitter user @WorldofIsaac posed the challenge to his followers to pick one of these four Faygo flavors: Grape, Orange, Redpop and Rock & Rye.
You can only keep one Faygo flavor— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 17, 2019
(this is for the Detroit people)#Faturday pic.twitter.com/1cZKOvepG6
The tweet garnered thousands of replies and at one point "Rock & Rye" was trending in the United States.
So what did people pick? Here are a few replies.
Red pop -- every other answer is wrong.— Christy Strawser (@cstrawser1) June 18, 2019
ROCK N RYE ALWAYS— Sara G (@SGender) June 17, 2019
Orange pop— Bobby Ligs (@bobbythebookie) June 17, 2019
In order— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) June 18, 2019
¹Rock & Rye
.
.
.
²Red Pop
³Grape
⁴Orange
Rock & Rye. Willing to fight any other answers, except maybe cream soda.— Dmitri Altum (@Dsaltum) June 17, 2019
It’s R&R. There’s no opinions here, just facts.— Zack Colman (@zcolman) June 17, 2019
Rock & Rye but Orange is a solid second.— Dana Afana (@DanaAfana) June 17, 2019
Orange.— Tony Ortiz (@ajortiz3) June 18, 2019
Grape. I'm not here to discuss it. Grape is my answer. I drank Faygo Grape like water in the fatter days. https://t.co/bX5NB9k5vH— Big Drew (@bigdrewCON) June 18, 2019
Rock & Rye, not really close. If you'd included Cream Soda and Gold instead of Grape and Orange, you'd have a real challenge on your hands— Conor Reed (@RapDaddyRed) June 18, 2019
My husband said orange... what am I suppose to do https://t.co/ll17sAlkKn— lovekarlieeryn (@Karlieeryn) June 18, 2019
None. They all trash. I know. But, someone had to say it.— Matt Wiersma (@MW_ThisIsSparta) June 18, 2019
Even Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer weighed in on the debate by selecting Rock & Rye:
The answer is Rock & Rye (because Vernors isn’t an option...) https://t.co/644nZZbYf3— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 18, 2019
Our question is... has anyone asked the Insane Clown Posse?
