Which Faygo Flavor Do You Keep? Simple Twitter Question Sparks Massive Debate

We face many difficult decisions in our life. Some of these decisions can break up friendships and divide households. But, one question single handily took Michigan and Detroit social media by storm Monday evening.

You can only keep one Faygo flavor.

Twitter user @WorldofIsaac posed the challenge to his followers to pick one of these four Faygo flavors: Grape, Orange, Redpop and Rock & Rye.

You can only keep one Faygo flavor



(this is for the Detroit people)#Faturday pic.twitter.com/1cZKOvepG6 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 17, 2019

The tweet garnered thousands of replies and at one point "Rock & Rye" was trending in the United States.

So what did people pick? Here are a few replies.

Red pop -- every other answer is wrong. — Christy Strawser (@cstrawser1) June 18, 2019

ROCK N RYE ALWAYS — Sara G (@SGender) June 17, 2019

Orange pop — Bobby Ligs (@bobbythebookie) June 17, 2019

In order

¹Rock & Rye

²Red Pop

³Grape

⁴Orange — Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) June 18, 2019

Rock & Rye. Willing to fight any other answers, except maybe cream soda. — Dmitri Altum (@Dsaltum) June 17, 2019

It’s R&R. There’s no opinions here, just facts. — Zack Colman (@zcolman) June 17, 2019

Rock & Rye but Orange is a solid second. — Dana Afana (@DanaAfana) June 17, 2019

Orange. — Tony Ortiz (@ajortiz3) June 18, 2019

Grape. I'm not here to discuss it. Grape is my answer. I drank Faygo Grape like water in the fatter days. https://t.co/bX5NB9k5vH — Big Drew (@bigdrewCON) June 18, 2019

Rock & Rye, not really close. If you'd included Cream Soda and Gold instead of Grape and Orange, you'd have a real challenge on your hands — Conor Reed (@RapDaddyRed) June 18, 2019

My husband said orange... what am I suppose to do https://t.co/ll17sAlkKn — lovekarlieeryn (@Karlieeryn) June 18, 2019

None. They all trash. I know. But, someone had to say it. — Matt Wiersma (@MW_ThisIsSparta) June 18, 2019

Even Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer weighed in on the debate by selecting Rock & Rye:

The answer is Rock & Rye (because Vernors isn’t an option...) https://t.co/644nZZbYf3 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 18, 2019

Our question is... has anyone asked the Insane Clown Posse?

