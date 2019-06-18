Aleanna Siacon, Detroit Free Press

Which Faygo Flavor Do You Keep? Simple Twitter Question Sparks Massive Debate

June 18, 2019
Features

We face many difficult decisions in our life.  Some of these decisions can break up friendships and divide households. But, one question single handily took Michigan and Detroit social media by storm Monday evening. 

You can only keep one Faygo flavor. 

Twitter user @WorldofIsaac posed the challenge to his followers to pick one of these four Faygo flavors: Grape, Orange, Redpop and Rock & Rye. 

The tweet garnered thousands of replies and at one point "Rock & Rye" was trending in the United States.

So what did people pick? Here are a few replies.

 

Even Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer weighed in on the debate by selecting Rock & Rye:

Our question is... has anyone asked the Insane Clown Posse?



