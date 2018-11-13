'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Finally Has A Premiere Date

Cast members of "Game of Thrones" pose for a photo after winning the award of outstanding drama series during the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

The end of "Game of Thrones" is near.

November 13, 2018
By Nathan Vicar

The HBO series took to Twitter to release the trailer for the last season, announcing it will air April 2019.

Though no specific date in April is offered in the video, it nevertheless gives fans their first indication of when they can expect the highly-anticipated eighth and final season of the show that has become a global phenomenon.

The show's final season has been long-awaited since season 7 ended in August 2017. Watch "Game of Thrones" Sunday nights at 9 on HBO when it returns to the screen.

