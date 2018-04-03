Finally, There's a Book About Which Animals Fart

(99.5 WYCD) This may sound like a late April Fools' joke, but it's not.

A new book will settle once and for all that timeless debate - do animals fart?

Does It Fart? The Definitive Field Guide to Animal Flatulence will be in stores this week.

Just like the title promises, the illustrated guide lists animals and tells you whether or not they fart, along with a few facts on animal digestion.

The idea for the book grew out of a Twitter thread after author Dani Rabaiotti, a Ph.D student in London, asked if snakes farted (answer - most of them do).

@AlongsideWild a family member asked me the other day if snakes fart and i did not know the answer to their question. So do they? ---- — Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) January 8, 2017

In case you're wondering, both blue whales and millipedes fart, while birds, oysters, and clams do not. Spiders? Scientists don't yet know for sure.