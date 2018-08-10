Flight Attendant Claims He Was Fired For Having A Man Bun

(WYCD) - British Airways is facing a sexism allegation after an employee claimed he was fired for having a “man bun,” the New York Post reports.

Sid Ouared, 26, was training for a customer service role for a full two weeks with BA before he was terminated, The Sun reported. Ouared said he was told his hairstyle was against the dress code on the very last day of training. He claims that is what led his supervisors to dismiss him.

Ouared believes his termination is a case of discrimination. “According to them [the man bun> doesn’t comply with their uniform policy. The fact that they dismissed me for being a man with long hair is ridiculous and sexist,” he told The Sun.

“In a nutshell they pretty much dismissed me on the claims that my hair is like a 'girl's hair',” he told ITV News.

He claims his supervisors offered him three alternatives if he wanted to keep his job with BA: cut his hair, put it in a turban, or wear dreadlocks.

Ouared is neither Sikh nor Rastafarian, so a turban or dreadlocks would be, in his opinion, inappropriate. And he was unwilling to cut his hair based on the principle that his previous employers have never had a problem with the length or style.

British Airways’ dress code states that men’s hairstyles must be “clean, tidy, well-groomed,” and “must not touch the shirt collar at the back or sides.” A neatly done man bun should resolve all these issues. However, there is one more requirement that could be used to restrict the male bun-wearers of the world: “Ponytails are only permitted to secure dreadlocks.”

A British Airways spokesman said: “We don’t comment in detail on individual employment matters.”