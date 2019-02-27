Florida Georgia Line Add Second DTE Show Due to Demand

(99.5 WYCD) -- Due to overwhelming demand, Florida Georgia Line has added a second DTE Energy Music Theatre show when they stop at Clarkston venue on the “2019 Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.”

The second show will be Thursday, August 22. The new date follows the previously announced August 10 show.

Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen will provide support for both dates with special guest Hardy on August 10 and Canaan Smith on August 22.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on March 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. WYCD listeners will be able to purchase tickets on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. through the radio pre-sale.

“We’re ready to party even bigger in 2019,” FGL’s Brian Kelley shared with Billboard. “Lots of pyro, energy, and good vibes, with a few surprises up our sleeves. And we’re so glad to be bringing our buddies along for the ride!”

FGL’s Tyler Hubbard added, “We can’t wait to get back out and play all of these new songs for you! It’s going to be fire!”