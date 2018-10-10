Florida Georgia Line: Making the Most of Time on the Bus

Florida Georgia Line has found a creative way to write lots of songs without sacrificing time with their loved ones.

The guys lease a bus and use it to write songs while they're on tour. And it allows them to invite other writers to come on the road with them.

It's also a way for Brian and Tyler to audition writers for their publishing company.

Brian says, “Anybody that we’ve signed has been on the bus as a trial run. If you can make it work on the bus, make it work in the studio, it’s kind of the test."

Their single "Simple" and Jason Aldean's "You Make It Easy" were both written on the bus.