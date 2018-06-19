Florida Georgia Line Say Fourth Album Is Coming Early 2019

Fans will have to wait a little while longer for Florida Georgia Line's fourth studio album.

In an interview with Billboard, FGL share that their new project will likely be available in early 2019—but fans won't have to wait too much longer for new music.

"The plan is try to release a song or two every month until the album comes out," Tyler Hubbard tells the publication. "Every song, we're really, really proud of—from 'Swerve,' which has a kind of a different hip-hop feel, to a song called 'People Are Different,' an amazing life song."

The duo recently released the album's lead single, "Simple," and Hubbard says his new role as a father to nearly six-month-old daughter Olivia has influenced his songwriting. As a result, fans can expect some songs about his home life.

"Having a little girl in the house, it's been so amazing. [Brian Kelley] and I both write from life experiences a lot, and we're inspired through our day-to-day lives," he says. "I've felt really, really inspired lately and excited about life, excited to work even harder to support her. A lot of great song ideas come out of big life moments and this is definitely a big life moment."