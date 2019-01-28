Florida Man Finds World War II Grenade While Fishing, Brings It To Taco Bell

(99.5 WYCD) -- A Florida man made an explosive discovery Saturday while magnet fishing.

In Facebook posts, Ocala Police said a treasure hunter found the grenade while magnet fishing Saturday in Ocklawaha. Magnet fishing is a form of treasure hunting that uses magnets to retrieve items from bodies of water.

The fisherman threw the grenade in his trunk and drove to a Taco Bell, where he called police. The Taco Bell was evacuated, police said, but was reopened later that day.

Ocala police later verified on their Facebook page the device was a WWII hand grenade and a bomb squad had removed the device without incident.