Ford Patents Pick Up Bed Movie Screen
March 11, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- If you ever wanted to watch movies on a nice sized screen while sitting in your pickup truck, Ford may have the technology for you!
Ford has patented an accessory so you'll be able to turn your truck into an outdoor theater.
https://t.co/pkZupBpeam— The Drive-In Theatre Preservation Society (DITPS) (@TheDriveInGuys) March 11, 2019
PICK-UP #DriveInTheatre?#Ford #FordMotorCompany #FoMoCo
Supports allow for a screen to be attached. You'll have a place for speakers and a projector as well.
Ford hasn't announced when this feature will be available for truck buyers.