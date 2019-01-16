Forget Flowers - Get Your Significant Other A Bouquet Of Candy Instead
Nothing says 'I love you' like a sweet, delicious candy.
January 16, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- Do you know what's better than getting a bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day? Getting a bouquet of candy.
Walmart knew that so they decided to start selling bouquets of candy this year.
There are a few bouquets to choose from: Reese's with 36 cups and orange flowers, Ferrero Rocher filled with 25 pieces of chocolate, or Kit Kat, Twizzlers, M&M, and Baby Ruth, which all featured a mixture of regular and fun-sized candy.
Since the bouquets range in price from $38 to $65, you might even spend less than you would on flowers which die, by the way.
Trust us, nothing says 'I love you' quite like sweet, delicious candy.