Forrest Gump Is Returning to Theaters For Its 25th Anniversary

Remember when you first heard that "Life is like a box of chocolates?"

Celebrate all the beloved moments, moving performances and captivating storytelling of Forrest Gump when it returns to theaters for its 25th anniversary in June.

Six hundred participating theaters across the country will host two showings of the Tom Hanks classic film each on June 23 and 25.

Winner of six Academy Awards including best picture, best actor and best director, the stunning journey touches on some of the most memorable events and cultural touchstones of the later 20th century, thanks to Forrest and the powerful cast of characters.

Hanks, Sally Field, Robin Wright, Mykelti Williamson and Gary Sinise all shine their brightest.

Fathom Events is bringing the magic back to theaters, click here to find your nearest participating theater.