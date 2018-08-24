Four Netflix Hacks You Might Not Know About

If you watch a lot of Netflix, someone posted a list of a bunch of hacks that might be useful. The one catch is you can only do some of them on a computer, or a phone. You can’t do all of them on something like a Roku.

Remove embarrassing titles from your viewing history. Like if you watched all five “Sharknados” and don’t want anyone to see. Just get to your “Account” page on your phone or computer, scroll down to “My Profile”, and click “Viewing Activity.” Keep binge-watching a TV show without feeling judged for it. There’s a Chrome extension for computers called “Never Ending Netflix” that keeps the “Are you still watching” message from popping up. Rotate the video, so you can lie down and watch it sideways in bed. There’s another Chrome extension called "Netflix Flip" that does it. It’s supposed to help with a very new and modern ailment called “streamer’s neck.” If you’ve watched EVERYTHING, try “Netflix Roulette.” Reelgood.com has a feature that lets you sort by genre. And you can choose a minimum rating on Rotten Tomatoes or IMDB. Then it spits out a random option that fits.

